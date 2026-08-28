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Canada Post loses $277 million in second quarter despite parcel revenue growth

Canada Post recorded a $277-million pre-tax loss in the second quarter of 2026 despite growing parcel revenue and lowering its operating costs.
Canada Post recorded a $277-million pre-tax loss in the second quarter of 2026 despite growing parcel revenue and lowering its operating costs.Courtesy of CBC
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