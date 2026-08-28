Canada Post loses $277 million in second quarter despite parcel revenue growth

CALGARY — Canada Post recorded a $277-million pre-tax loss in the second quarter of 2026 despite growing parcel revenue and lowering its operating costs.According to the Canadian Press, the Crown corporation’s latest loss was an improvement from the $407 million it lost during the same three-month period in 2025.Canada Post attributed the smaller loss to greater labour stability, the early recovery of its parcels business and reduced operating costs.The improved results followed the ratification of new collective agreements with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in June. The postal service faced prolonged labour uncertainty during negotiations with the union last year..Canada Post union blasts Ottawa for skipping public hearings on postal service cuts\n\n.Quarterly revenue increased by $22 million, or 1.5%, compared with the second quarter of 2025. Parcels revenue rose 20.7% year over year.However, Canada Post’s financial position continued to deteriorate over the first half of the year.Revenue for the first six months of 2026 fell by $159 million, or 7%, while the corporation posted a pre-tax loss of $482 million. That was up from a $448-million loss during the first half of 2025.Canada Post is moving ahead with reforms intended to address its persistent financial struggles, including plans to eliminate door-to-door delivery for hundreds of thousands of households.The postal service plans to convert 621,000 homes from door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes beginning in late 2026 and continuing through 2027.Over the longer term, Canada Post intends to move approximately four million addresses to community mailbox delivery.