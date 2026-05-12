Canada Post receives third bailout in 16 months totaling $2.72 billion

The federal government has issued yet another financial rescue package for Canada Post Corporation, bringing total support over the past 16 months to $2.72 billion as the Crown corporation continues to post record losses and restructure its operations.Blacklock's Reporter says Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne confirmed the latest bailout Monday, a $673 million line of credit approved in a confidential cabinet order on March 30 but only made public this week.The order states Canada Post “has determined its revenues for the period beginning April 1 and ending on March 31, 2027 will not be sufficient to pay all its operating and income charges.”Terms of the newest financing arrangement have not been disclosed.It follows two earlier injections of federal support, including a $1.034 billion loan approved on January 24 last year and a second $1.008 billion loan issued on January 30 this year.Canada Post recorded a $1.57 billion loss last year and has warned Parliament it is relying on major cost reductions, including the elimination of approximately 30,000 jobs through attrition over the next decade.Previous financing agreements show the Crown corporation has not been required to make repayments during the term of the agreements, with repayment terms to be determined at a later date or renegotiated.One earlier memorandum stated that “Canada Post Corporation is not required to repay funds to the Government of Canada during the term of this Memorandum Of Understanding.”.It also noted that if a repayment plan is established, a new agreement would outline the terms.The first loan agreement technically expired in December 2026, though it remains in effect until a new memorandum is executed.As part of the financial support conditions, Canada Post must provide monthly cash flow updates and quarterly reports on volumes, economic assumptions, and operational plans to the federal government.Despite repeated bailouts, the corporation has been moving forward with major service changes, including plans to end traditional door-to-door delivery and shift Canadians to community mailboxes.In April, Canada Post identified the first 13 communities across British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick slated for the transition away from doorstep delivery.In its annual report, the corporation described the changes as necessary to address what it called a “seismic upheaval” in its business environment.“The seismic upheaval in our business environment reflects dramatic changes in the delivery expectations of Canadians,” the report said. “These market shifts have precipitated unsustainable financial losses for Canada Post and highlight the significant reforms needed to secure the future of the postal service.”