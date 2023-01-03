Canada Post

Canada Post has wound up its pioneering electronic document sharing service. The ePost system launched decades ago was overtaken by Google Drive and other services, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Since ePost launched the way businesses connect and communicate with their customers has evolved significantly,” the post office said in a statement. “Other companies are now better suited to meet Canadians’ changing needs.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

