Canada Post Seizes over $10 million in contraband as senators debate tighter mail seizure rules

Postal inspectors intercepted over $10 million worth of contraband in Canadian mail last year, with most of it destined for indigenous and northern communities, Canada Post told the Senate legal and constitutional affairs committee. Blacklock's Reporter says the seizures, which included $4.4 million worth of illegal items from 3,191 packages in 2023, come amid ongoing discussions about expanding police powers to intercept suspicious mail.Canada Post’s report did not specify the types of drugs seized, but the seizures highlight the growing problem of illicit substances being sent through the postal system. On Sept. 3, the Senate committee endorsed Bill S-256, An Act To Amend The Canada Post Corporations Act, which aims to give police the authority to intercept dangerous substances, such as fentanyl, in transit.“The intent of the bill is essentially to stop the distribution of fentanyl through envelopes,” said Sen. Pierre Dalphond (Que.), who sponsored the bill. Dalphond, a former federal judge, explained that current law prevents police from seizing mail once it’s been posted. “What we’re trying to do here is to give the police the power to obtain judicial authorization, to seek from a judge the authority to seize an envelope or parcel.”Under current regulations, only Canada Post’s 80 inspectors are allowed to intercept mail while it's in transit. Insp. Michael Rowe, of the Vancouver Police Department, testifying before the Senate on September 26, explained that letter mail weighing less than 500 grams is off-limits for inspection, even with a warrant. “However, the same letter mail sent by private courier services can be searched and seized with the proper legal authorizations in transit,” Rowe noted, pointing out how easily letter mail can conceal substances like unadulterated fentanyl.“These limitations are known by criminal groups who are specifically exploiting Canada Post to deliver controlled substances and contraband to urban, rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across the country,” Rowe said.Bill S-256, now awaiting its Third Reading in the Senate, would allow police to seek judicial approval to intercept suspicious packages in transit. Initially, the bill included a clause that would have allowed local authorities to pass enforcement bylaws regarding the security of mail, but the Senate committee removed this provision following a Canada Post request.“The result of this could be chaotic and seriously disrupt the vital national service we provide Canadians,” Canada Post wrote in its submission to the committee. “We do not believe these issues have been sufficiently thought through.”The postal service also highlighted recent efforts to combat contraband, including updating security protocols and providing new training to its postal inspectors to detect illegal substances like opioids.