Canada Post signals more stamp rate hikes in 2026 amid record losses

Canada Post is warning Canadians to expect more increases in stamp prices next year as the national mail service grapples with pre-tax losses approaching $1 billion in 2025. The price of sending a domestic letter has jumped 35% in the past 18 months, from 92¢ to $1.24.Blacklock's Reporter says in its Third Quarter Financial Report, management said while recent rate increases are helpful, postage remains underpriced. The report did not detail the scale of potential hikes for 2026.Pre-tax losses at Canada Post totaled $989 million ahead of its peak Christmas season, exceeding last year’s $841 million shortfall. The report notes the corporation is on track for its eighth consecutive annual loss, with 2025 likely to mark the largest in its history.Management cited ongoing labour uncertainty and the fallout from the September 25 national strike as key pressures. .The post office repaid $500 million in maturing debt in July, intensifying reliance on government support. Without a $1.034 billion line of credit approved by cabinet in January, Canada Post would be insolvent, the report said.The report attributes losses to declining letter mail volumes and growing competition from private parcel couriers, which dominate high-density urban and suburban markets. Canada Post says international and local courier companies now offer faster, cheaper, and more reliable daily and overnight delivery.The corporation submitted a confidential cost-cutting plan to Public Works Minister Joel Lightbound in early November. While the government is reviewing the proposal, Lightbound told MPs the agency must “right-size” its workforce to match today’s reduced mail volumes. Conservative MP Kelly Block pressed on potential job losses, but Lightbound deferred to Canada Post, saying daily operations are the corporation’s responsibility.