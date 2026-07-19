Canada Post spent $194 million on climate initiatives as losses topped $6 billion

Canada Post spent nearly $194 million on climate-related initiatives over the past eight years while posting billions in losses, raising stamp prices and seeking billions in federal financial assistance, according to documents tabled in Parliament.Blacklock's Reporter says records submitted to the House of Commons government operations committee show the Crown corporation has spent $193.7 million on what it describes as "net zero initiatives" since 2017 — the last year it reported a profit.During the same period, Canada Post accumulated operating losses of $6.1 billion, increased the price of a domestic stamp from 85 cents to $1.24 — a 46% increase — and sought $2.04 billion in interest-free federal financing to maintain operations.In its environmental strategy, Canada Post said Canadians expect the postal service to lead efforts to reduce emissions."Canadians expect their postal service to play a leading role in the transition to a sustainable, low carbon future," the corporation stated. "It's a responsibility we embrace."Canada Post, which operates a fleet of about 15,300 vehicles, has committed to reducing its operational greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.The parliamentary documents provide the first detailed breakdown of the costs associated with that commitment.According to the report, spending since 2017 includes $16.97 million for renewable energy contracts, $12.43 million for electric vehicles, $5.67 million for electric vehicle charging stations, $7.4 million for consultants supporting net-zero initiatives, $2.11 million for carbon offsets and $561,000 for climate reporting and compliance.The corporation continued funding environmental programs while pursuing significant operational changes to address its financial challenges.Those measures included ending door-to-door mail delivery in some areas, lifting a decades-old moratorium on rural post office closures, reducing its workforce through attrition and requesting billions in federal financial support..Last year alone, Canada Post spent approximately $15.7 million on climate-related initiatives.Public Safety Minister Joel Lightbound, whose portfolio includes responsibility for Canada Post, defended the corporation's restructuring efforts during testimony before the government operations committee last October."In hindsight, if you look back, I think these changes were warranted in many instances," Lightbound told MPs. "I think it's good that we are moving forward now and I am glad I am part of a government that is willing to make difficult decisions, show political courage and move forward with these changes we've announced."Lightbound said he believed Canadians understood the need for change."I think Canadians are on board with this transformation," he said. "They realize the world is changing."Conservative MP Tamara Jansen questioned why successive governments failed to act sooner despite the corporation's worsening financial position."Canadians are wondering, if everyone at the table saw warning lights flashing, why did it take a decade for anyone in cabinet to grab the wheel?" she asked."The reality has changed," Lightbound replied.