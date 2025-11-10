Canada Post submits plan to modernize its service

Canada Post has submitted a sweeping transformation plan to the federal government, outlining changes aimed at modernizing the national postal service while ensuring it remains financially sustainable.The plan, presented Friday to Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, comes after the government removed long-standing barriers to reform on September 25 and directed Canada Post to implement concrete changes to meet the needs of Canadians today.Key proposals include converting remaining households to community mailboxes, modernizing the network of post offices, amending service standards for letter mail, and reducing overhead costs. Canada Post also emphasized its commitment to ensuring postal services remain accessible to all Canadians, including those in rural, remote and indigenous communities.Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post, said the plan balances urgency with careful consideration. .“Canadians deserve a postal service that is strong, stable and focused on meeting their changing needs, and we are focused on delivering that,” he said.Canada Post outlined five guiding principles for the transformation: prioritizing service, proceeding thoughtfully, treating employees with respect, keeping Canadians informed, and remaining flexible to evolving needs. The corporation said it will continue to collaborate with the government on the plan and share details with customers, employees, and Canadians once the proposal is finalized and endorsed.The submission comes as Canada Post faces mounting pressure to modernize its services amid shifting demands and growing financial pressures, with the government seeking to avoid the postal service becoming a recurring burden on taxpayers.