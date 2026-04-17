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Canada Post targets Liberal ridings in first wave of door-to-door mail cuts affecting 136,000 homes

Canada Post continues to lose money
Canada Post continues to lose moneyNigel Hannaford
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Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Canada Post
Joel Lightbound
Bruce Fanjoy

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