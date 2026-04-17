Canada Post targets Liberal ridings in first wave of door-to-door mail cuts affecting 136,000 homes

Canada Post has identified dozens of communities — including 13 Liberal-held ridings — for the first wave of cuts to door-to-door mail delivery, with roughly 136,000 households set to be shifted to community mailboxes beginning in late 2026.The Crown corporation confirmed it is preparing to replace home delivery with centralized mailboxes in selected neighbourhoods across five provinces, saying discussions with affected communities are now underway.“Converting an address from door-to-door delivery to a community mailbox typically takes months,” Canada Post said in a statement, adding it will consult municipalities as it determines locations for the boxes.Among the targeted areas is Carleton, Ont., a high-profile riding won by Liberal MP Bruce Fanjoy in an upset over Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre last year. Fanjoy was not available for comment.Public Works Minister Joel Lightbound, whose portfolio includes Canada Post, distanced himself from the decision, saying the corporation operates independently and he was not involved in selecting which communities would face cuts.“That’s a question you should ask Canada Post,” Lightbound told reporters when asked how municipalities were chosen.He acknowledged the move is driven by cost savings, noting home delivery costs about $360 per address annually compared to roughly $150 for community mailbox service..Neighbourhoods slated for changes span British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, affecting ridings held by Liberal, Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs, though Liberal constituencies make up a significant portion of the initial list.In British Columbia, multiple postal codes in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are included, while in Manitoba several Winnipeg neighbourhoods are targeted. In Ontario, affected areas include parts of Ottawa and Etobicoke, while Quebec and New Brunswick communities are also on the list.Canada Post did not disclose the total cost of the transition or provide detailed reasoning for selecting specific neighbourhoods.Lightbound has previously acknowledged the changes would be unpopular but framed them as necessary. “I am part of a government that is willing to make difficult decisions, show political courage and move forward,” he told a Commons committee last year.