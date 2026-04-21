Canada Post to cut 30,000 jobs after $1.57B loss as service reductions loom

Canada Post is planning to eliminate roughly 30,000 jobs over the next decade as mounting financial losses force sweeping changes to the national postal service, according to its latest annual report.Blacklock's Reporter says Canada Post reported a pre-tax loss of $1.57 billion in 2025, nearly double the $841 million loss recorded the previous year, as executives warned of a “seismic” shift in the delivery business driven by changing consumer expectations.CEO Doug Ettinger said the corporation will rely on attrition — including retirements and voluntary departures — to shrink its workforce, with approximately 16,000 positions expected to be lost by 2030 and another 14,000 by 2035.“Change is never easy, especially at Canada Post,” Ettinger wrote. “While Canadians respect the need to secure the postal service, some changes will raise concerns.”The report points to a 30% drop in parcel revenue as a major factor behind the losses, describing the current business environment as undergoing a “seismic upheaval” that has made the existing model unsustainable.Management says the cuts are part of broader reforms aimed at stabilizing finances, including significant changes to delivery services and infrastructure.Among the proposals is a continued shift away from door-to-door mail delivery in favour of community mailboxes, which the report says cost $162 per address annually compared to $284 for home delivery. Rural routes, where delivery costs are estimated at $281 per address, are also under review..The corporation is also considering reducing delivery frequency, with daily business service potentially replaced by every-other-day delivery, a move expected to increase delivery times by one or two days.In addition, Canada Post signalled plans to scale back its retail footprint following the lifting of a long-standing moratorium on rural post office closures, which currently applies to about 3,400 of its 5,800 locations.The changes come after direction from Joel Lightbound, who last year called on the Crown corporation to “cut the fat” and improve efficiency.“I expect management to do its job and come back with a serious plan to cut the fat in terms of management,” Lightbound said at the time, adding Canadians want reliable service delivered at a reasonable cost.Canada Post has not posted a profit since 2017, and executives say the scale of the current losses underscores the need for major structural reforms to ensure the long-term viability of the postal system.