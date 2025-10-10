Canada post workers to start rotating strikes

Canada Post is back, well — partially.The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) announced on Thursday they will be switching to a rotating strike, ending the nationwide strike that was implemented 15 days ago. "While this will start mail and parcels moving, while continuing our struggle for good collective agreements and a strong public postal service," said the CUPW in a statement."Yet, we could not stand by as the government announced its plans to allow Canada Post to gut our postal service and slash thousands of our jobs."."Contract after contract, this employer has sought to chip away at postal services, worker rights and good jobs, and its latest offers are an outright attack on public service.""The government’s announcement on September 25 also emboldened Canada Post to continue making a mockery of the bargaining process," CUPW stated.In late September, a statement from the Minister of Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, Joel Lightbound, stated: "Canada Post is now facing an existential crisis. Since 2018, the corporation has accumulated more than $5 billion in losses.""In 2024 alone, it lost over $1 billion, and in 2025, it is already on track to lose close to $1.5 billion."."Today, the corporation is losing approximately $10 million every day."In the first meeting with CUPW since the nationwide strike, Lightbound stated service cuts "would stand."According to Blacklock's Reporter, the CUPW distributed minutes of the meeting to its newsletter members.“We raised concerns about the government’s planned cutbacks and their impacts on the frequency of delivery and delivery standards,” wrote Jan Simpson, national CUPW president, in the newsletter..“We discussed trends in parcel volumes and pointed to the $376 million in new revenue from the long-awaited postage increase this year.”Lightbound announced in late September Canada Post would be lifting the requirements to deliver mail 5 days a week, and non-urgent mail would be delivered by ground transportation instead of air, saving more than $20 million annually.Lightbound also stated Canada Post would continue converting home delivery to community mailboxes, saving the postal service $400 million per year once fully implemented.“This is not about dismantling a public service,” said Lightbound during the meeting with CUPW..“It is about saving a public service that right now and for the past seven years has been operating a loss to the point where Canada Post is currently losing $10 million a day.”