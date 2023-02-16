Canada Proud started a petition calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down from his position.
“Every single day there’s a new scandal from the Trudeau government,” said Canada Proud in a Wednesday petition.
Canada Proud started a petition calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down from his position.
“Every single day there’s a new scandal from the Trudeau government,” said Canada Proud in a Wednesday petition.
The petition has a goal of 25,000 signatures and will be delivered to the Prime Minister’s Office.
The petition said while Canadians are struggling to afford gas and groceries, Trudeau has been showering his friends at McKinsey and Company to ArriveCan app contractors with hundreds of millions of dollars. It said Canadians in big cities are dealing with rising violent crime, but Trudeau's made it easier for criminals to get away with their behaviour.
Canada Proud said the Canadian government has been telling people they've never had it so good while insulting those who reject their policies. It added it has “reneged on their duty to good governance and instead have chosen to divide Canadians against each other for their own short-term political gain.”
The advocacy group went on to say Trudeau does not appear interested in being prime minister anymore. Instead of answering questions posed to him by Canadians and MPs, it said he “simply reads off scripted answers which often don’t even have anything to do with the question posed.”
“Enough is enough,” it said.
“We cannot sit by and watch our country degenerate as our prime minister capitulates his own duties.”
Half of Canadians said they think there should be a federal election in 2023, despite one not being mandated until 2025, according to a December Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Global News.
The poll said two-thirds of Canadians aged 18-34 want a federal election. It said 47% of people aged 35-54 and 38% of those 55+ were hoping for an election to be called in 2023.
The jurisdiction with the largest percentage of people hoping for an election is Atlantic Canada (63%).
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
Where do I sign!
Petition is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CBS3T85
Wow . . . where do I sign . . . .
I knew this A$$-hat was a clueless loser back in 2015 . . . a Trust Funder who was unable to balance his own cheque book.
Are the dumb Canooks finally catching on? Time will tell . . . .
I want him to stay. Why? So that by the time an election rolls around, more Canadians will have had a bellyful of this P0$.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.