Justin Trudeau

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sending his congratulations to 2021 graduates as a part of Carleton University’s 2021 Graduation Celebration released on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

 Courtesy Justin Trudeau/Wikimedia Commons

Canada Proud started a petition calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down from his position. 

“Every single day there’s a new scandal from the Trudeau government,” said Canada Proud in a Wednesday petition.  

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Paul S
Paul S

Where do I sign!

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Petition is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CBS3T85

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Wow . . . where do I sign . . . .

I knew this A$$-hat was a clueless loser back in 2015 . . . a Trust Funder who was unable to balance his own cheque book.

Are the dumb Canooks finally catching on? Time will tell . . . .

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I want him to stay. Why? So that by the time an election rolls around, more Canadians will have had a bellyful of this P0$.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.