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Canada put 30,000 troops on standby over Y2K computer fears, secret cabinet records reveal

Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Armed ForcesSource: NATO Association of Canada
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Jean Chrétien
Freshwater Fish Marketing Corporation
Art Eggleton
Lucienne Robillard
Y2K
Don Boudria
Herb Gray
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