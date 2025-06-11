Canada ranked top energy supplier by G7 allies

Premier Danielle Smith says a new Ipsos poll shows Canada is now the most preferred oil supplier among G7 countries, overtaking other nations in global rankings since the last poll was conducted two years ago.In a statement released Wednesday during the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Smith credited Alberta’s growing international profile as a secure and responsible energy provider for the boost in Canada’s standing. “These results speak to Alberta’s growing reputation and profile as a secure, responsible energy producer with the resources and expertise our partners around the world are looking for,” she said.The premier emphasized Alberta’s strong environmental standards and human rights record as key reasons the province is seen as a global supplier of choice. She said the province has made consistent efforts to promote its energy sector internationally.Smith called on the federal government to lift oil production caps and support the development of a west coast pipeline to improve global access to Alberta energy. “Now is the time for us to work together to unleash the full potential of Alberta’s energy sector and create jobs and prosperity for generations,” she said.With Alberta set to host the upcoming G7 Leaders’ Summit, Smith said the province will have a chance to demonstrate why it is a key part of global energy security efforts.