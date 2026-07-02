Canada ranks 13th in global wealth as US pulls further ahead

CALGARY — Canada remains one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but a new global report shows Canadians still trail far behind Americans in average personal wealth.Swiss bank UBS's new 2026 Global Wealth Report has ranked Canada 13th worldwide, with average personal wealth of US$399,886 per adult. The US ranked second globally at US$696,277 per adult, meaning average wealth south of the border was roughly 74% higher than in Canada.Only Switzerland ranked higher than the US, with average wealth of US$910,382 per adult.UBS said North America remains the wealthiest region in the world, driven largely by the US, which now holds 35.7% of the personal wealth tracked in the report.The report found global personal wealth rose 10.8% in 2025, more than double the pace recorded in 2024 and 2023. UBS said the gains were helped by strong financial markets and rising non-financial assets, including property. However, the report warned the gains were not evenly shared. While average wealth rose, median wealth declined in many markets, pointing to a growing divide between the wealthiest households and the broader population.Canada still ranked ahead of Western Europe’s regional average of US$337,083 per adult, but remained well below the US and other top-ranked countries.UBS said just 1.5% of adults in its sample held more than US$1 million in assets, while 42% had less than US$10,000.The report examined 56 markets representing more than 92% of global wealth.