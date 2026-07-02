News

Canada ranks 13th in global wealth as US pulls further ahead

Canada remains one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but a new global report shows Canadians still trail far behind Americans in average personal wealth.
Canada remains one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but a new global report shows Canadians still trail far behind Americans in average personal wealth.Image courtesy of CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Usa
Switzerland
Wealth
Wealth of nations
global wealth report
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news