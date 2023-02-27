Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)
A new suicide study ranks Canada with the sixth-highest suicide mortality rate out of North, Central, and South America.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) published the study, it is the first study to examine “specific contextual factors” in national suicide mortality rates in the Americas. The study used data from 2000-2019.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

I'm wondering how many people died in Canada because of addictiion to drugs or killed themselves accidentally when they used drugs and get high,I used to use cannabis and one day I ate a Cannabis gummy then I got high at that time,I'm nearly die becuase I feel I'm flying and I walked to a middle of highway road,lucky drivers stops when they saw me.

