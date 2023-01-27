CRB payment

Canadians who received an advance $2,000 CERB cheque will have to repay it.

There is no current estimate of how many billions were wasted on the costliest pandemic subsidy program, the Canada Revenue Agency yesterday told the House of Commons public accounts committee. “It really was a first-time thing for everybody, so there’s lots of lessons to be learned,” testified Revenue Commissioner Bob Hamilton.

“It’s too early in the compliance cycle of this program to provide concrete numbers on total ineligible claims with a degree of certainty,” said Hamilton. “When will we have a better idea?” asked Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West, AB). “We know we’re going to be in this until 2025,” replied Hamilton.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

