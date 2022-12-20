CRA
By Mike D'Amour

The Canada Revenue Agency has spent more than $116 million on carbon tax paperwork alone, records show. Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier in a report to Parliament said 330 employees are now assigned to collecting the fuel charge and processing rebates, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Lebouthillier disclosed the figures in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House Commons. Data were requested by Conservative MP Chris Warkentin (Grande Prairie-Mackenzie, Alta.) who asked, “What are the annual costs to administer the collection of the carbon tax and rebate program, and how many employees or full-time equivalents are assigned to work on the collection of the carbon tax and rebate program?”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(5) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I think the numbers are much higher than what's reported here.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Paper shufflers, these are the only jobs Trudeau has created.

Forgettable
Forgettable

Every dollar spent by this criminal regime is wasted.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Typical gov. Couldnt manage or run a grocery store run for a family of one.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The Carbon tax, like most Liberal initiatives has nothing to do with the environment, it is simply a transfer of wealth in an attempt to buy votes, that’s all Liberals ever do, they buy votes with other peoples money and property to gain power and to stay in power. Nothing any Liberal government does works out to be a benefit to average people.

