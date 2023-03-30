A pilot program aimed at helping millions of Canadians file their taxes automatically will be launched in 2024.
Announced as part of the federal budget, automatic tax filing will assist vulnerable Canadians who do not file their taxes to get their benefits.
Three years after it was first promised by the Liberals, the pilot should help people across the country claim benefits they're entitled to after many miss out due to the complexity of tax filing.
It comes amid increasing reliance from Ottawa on the CRA to deliver the right benefits to those who're entitled to claim.
A 2020 report by Jennifer Robson and Saul Schwartz found “approximately 10-12% of Canadians do not file a return; as a result, they will not receive the benefits for which they are otherwise eligible.”
The report estimates “the value of cash benefits lost to working-age non-filers was $1.7 billion in 2015,” with income “clearly related” to the likelihood of filing with those on lower wages less likely to file their taxes.
In addition, plans are also in place to expand an existing service allowing low-income households to file their tax returns over the telephone, with two million Canadians to be eligible by 2025.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
