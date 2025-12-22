News

Canada reverses course, will allow production of single-use plastics — but only for export to USA

The move comes as Ottawa continues fighting a court ruling that struck down its attempt to label all plastics as toxic.
Straws
StrawsSource: Unsplash / @FlyD
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
single-use plastics

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news