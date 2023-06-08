Wagner

The chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada co-chaired a committee on COVID-19 with the federal minister of Justice since 2020, a BC activist discovered.

Kari Simpson, founder of Culture Guard, shared her discoveries with the Western Standard.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(4) comments

cheryl.anderson19
cheryl.anderson19

Here is an interview with Kari Simpson regarding the justice system. It was on Shadoe at Night

https://fb.watch/l1PPCrm7FO/

PersonOne
PersonOne

maybe judges should not be on committees that make decisions that may result in subsequent court decisions.

guest529
guest529

sorry what? please expand on this Mr. Harding - I need to know the details!

Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

My best advice is to click on the words in red, all of which are URL links, and read the full articles on those particular topics. Some are ours and some are from other media or government sources.

