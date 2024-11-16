News

Canada sees drop of 200,000 foreign students amid new measures to regulate study permits

Welcome refugees and students
Welcome refugees and studentsIllustration created by Meta AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Department Of Immigration
Marc Miller
Arpan Khanna
Foreign Students
Bronwyn May

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news