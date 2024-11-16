Canada sees drop of 200,000 foreign students amid new measures to regulate study permits

In a significant shift, Canada issued 200,000 fewer study permits to international students this year compared to 2023, according to the Department of Immigration. According to Blacklock's Reporter, officials say the reduction aims to stabilize student intake and improve support for those who do arrive, though exact figures on current study permit holders remain unclear."From January to September of this year, we had 200,000 fewer international students coming to Canada compared to 2023," testified Bronwyn May, the department’s director general, at a Commons immigration committee meeting. "This decrease will help stabilize volumes and ensure students who do come to Canada receive the support that they need to succeed."However, when Conservative MP Arpan Khanna asked for the exact number of foreign students currently in Canada on valid study visas, May was unable to provide specific data. Khanna raised concerns about the impact of the high influx of foreign students, saying, “We’ve seen an increase in the numbers of students coming to our country.”The department reported that Canada had over a million foreign students in 2023, though there is limited information on how many remain in Canada after dropping out, claiming refugee status, or allowing permits to expire.In response to these challenges, the government has implemented tighter regulations and plans to reduce the cap on new study permits by 10% in 2025.The Department of Immigration has also enacted measures to track students more closely, requiring colleges and universities to report on foreign students' enrollment and status. Institutions are now required to notify the department of students who are actively pursuing their studies or who transfer between schools. This information will help federal inspectors monitor compliance with visa rules and ensure that institutions are “acting in good faith.”The new regulations include the power to blacklist campuses found to be in violation, automatically suspending new permits for any flagged institutions. "Amendments would allow the department to effectively respond to integrity challenges and address common occurrences of unethical behavior that undermines the integrity of the program," reads a recent Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement.Immigration Minister Marc Miller previously criticized certain colleges for accepting large numbers of international students, some of whom quickly filed for asylum. He cited Ontario colleges, including Conestoga and Seneca, where asylum claims among international students have surged. “Ontario over the last three years in their education system has had over 10,000 asylum claims,” said Miller in February. “That isn’t the sign of a healthy system.”Miller emphasized the need to address issues within the education and immigration systems, stating, “I don’t reproach people for wanting to exercise their rights in claiming asylum, but it can’t be the result of a poor education system.”