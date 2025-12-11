Canada sees slight decline in opioid deaths but toxic drug crisis continues

Canada continues to grapple with a deadly toxic drug crisis, according to the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada. Between July 2024 and June 2025, there were 6,161 apparent opioid toxicity deaths, a 22% drop from the previous 12 months, averaging 17 deaths per day. Opioid-related hospitalizations totaled 4,935 (down 21%), emergency department visits reached 21,664 (down 22%), and emergency medical services responded to 34,177 suspected overdoses (down 16%).Since national surveillance began in 2016, Canada has reported 53,308 opioid-related deaths. In the first half of 2025 alone, 2,787 deaths were recorded, 97% of which were accidental. The majority of deaths occurred in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, and most victims were males aged 30 to 39. Fentanyl and its analogues were involved in 57% of deaths, while 68% also involved a stimulant..Hospitalizations tell a similar story. From January to June 2025, 2,331 opioid-related hospitalizations were reported, 69% accidental, with males representing 58% of cases and those aged 60 or older accounting for 27%. Fentanyl or its analogues were involved in 24% of hospitalizations, a 50% increase since 2018. Fourteen percent also involved stimulants, and over a third of accidental stimulant-related hospitalizations included opioids.Emergency department visits reached 10,408 in the first half of 2025, with 83% being accidental. Males accounted for 65% of visits, and 32% were aged 30 to 39. Fentanyl or its analogues were involved in 36% of visits, while 8% involved a stimulant. Nearly 30% of stimulant-related visits also involved an opioid..Emergency medical services responded to 16,838 suspected opioid overdoses in the same period. Males made up 70% of cases, and those aged 30 to 39 represented 34%.Despite recent declines in some metrics, Canada’s toxic drug crisis continues to have a devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities, highlighting the ongoing need for intervention and prevention measures.