Canada sees spike in refugee claims from foreign students

Canada has witnessed a significant surge in refugee claims from foreign students, with over 36,000 individuals seeking asylum since 2018, according to government records. Blacklock's Reporter says this trend has raised concerns about the country's education system and the recruitment practices of certain institutions.Immigration Minister Marc Miller criticized the situation, stating, "That isn't the sign of a healthy system. I don't reproach people for wanting to exercise their rights in claiming asylum, but it can't be the result of a poor education system." He specifically singled out Conestoga and Seneca Colleges, which have among the highest number of foreign students and asylum claims.Miller emphasized that this spike is "totally unacceptable" and "alarming." In response, the government has announced plans to cut the number of foreign study permits by an average of 35%, with Ontario facing a 50% reduction.The data reveals that five universities and colleges have the highest number of refugee claims, including Seneca College, Niagara College Canada, Conestoga College, Cape Breton University, and Centennial College. Miller expressed his desire to reform the postsecondary education system, prioritizing quality over quantity, and hinted that some institutions may face closure.The situation has sparked a debate about the balance between providing education opportunities and ensuring the integrity of Canada's immigration system. As Minister Miller noted, "I think this is an opportunity to do things the right way and to really make postsecondary education something that is a quality proposition and not a quantity one, which is what it is today."