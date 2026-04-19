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Canada short 10,000 military homes as audit finds unsafe living conditions

Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Armed Forces Corporal Marc-André Leclerc, Imagery Section, Valcartier. Image courtesy of CAF.
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
David Mcguinty
James Bezan
Auditor General Karen Hogan
military housing

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