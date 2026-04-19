Canada short 10,000 military homes as audit finds unsafe living conditions

Canada’s military housing shortage has grown to as many as 10,000 units, with new testimony revealing many existing homes are in poor condition and unsuitable for families.Canadian Forces Housing Agency CEO Paula Zurro told the Commons public accounts committee the gap between available housing and demand now ranges from 7,000 to 10,000 units, with the agency aiming to meet the higher end of that estimate through future construction.The figures follow a scathing audit by Karen Hogan, which found long waitlists and widespread deficiencies in military housing across the country.Hogan’s report identified 3,706 service members waiting for just 205 available units and noted many existing quarters failed to meet basic standards for space and livability.Testifying before MPs, Hogan described visiting bases in British Columbia, New Brunswick and Ontario, where most inspected buildings required at least one major repair, including issues as serious as unsafe drinking water.“I know I would want my family to have safe drinking water and a functioning toilet,” she said..Conservative MP James Bezan warned the situation is worsening, noting previous estimates already showed a shortfall of 6,700 homes in 2024.Federal officials say a construction program is underway to deliver 7,500 new housing units, while also expanding supply through purchasing homes on the private market.But critics argue those purchases are putting additional pressure on already tight local housing markets.Bezan said some military members are being forced into precarious living situations, including couch surfing, living in vehicles or even staying in tent encampments due to a lack of available housing.He also raised concerns that buying existing homes in competitive markets like Halifax and Esquimalt may worsen affordability challenges for civilians.“When are we going to get the new builds?” Bezan asked.Defence Minister David McGuinty has acknowledged the state of military housing, saying after touring units himself that improvements are urgently needed.“We have work to do,” McGuinty said.