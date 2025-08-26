Canada signs deal with Germany on critical minerals

Canada has signed a new agreement with Germany to cooperate on critical minerals, pledging to work together on mining, processing and recycling key resources like lithium, rare earths, copper, nickel and tungsten.Natural Resources Canada and Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy announced the deal Tuesday in Berlin. The declaration focuses on securing supply chains for minerals used in defence, clean technology, and advanced manufacturing — areas both countries say are essential to economic and national security.The agreement promises joint research and development, shared financing, and potential public spending on projects in both countries. Ottawa says Canadian miners, processors and even indigenous partners could be involved. .Germany plans to use its Raw Materials Fund to back projects, while Canada could draw on its Clean Growth and Strategic Innovation Funds.The declaration also pledges to “de-risk” mineral projects through international initiatives, coordinate on regulatory standards, and explore ways to link Canadian producers to German manufacturers.But the deal is not legally binding, and no specific funding commitments were announced. Officials said spending will depend on future approvals and available budgets.Canada’s current government has leaned heavily on critical minerals partnerships with allies as part of its climate and industrial policy. Critics warn such agreements often result in Canadian resources flowing overseas while domestic processing and refining capacity remains limited.The two countries say a joint task force will monitor progress, but for now the deal amounts to a statement of intent rather than a firm contract.