Canada signs hydrogen deal with Germany, citing need to shun Russian energy

The Trudeau Liberals have signed a memorandum with Germany to sell hydrogen produced in Atlantic Canada, citing the need to starve the Russian energy sector. The agreement, signed in Germany Monday by Liberal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, states the parameters of an understanding between the two countries regarding the early access sale of Canadian hydrogen to the German market. A press release from the Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources emphasizes the move was made to sideline Russian President Vladimir Putin as he “continues to weaponize energy in his illegal war on Ukraine,” and asserts Canada is making strides “to displace imports of Russian oil and gas and fight climate change with clean Canadian hydrogen.”The energy minister hopes Canada can be “a world-leading producer and exporter of clean hydrogen and associated technologies” and a global supplier in “the race” of clean energy. Canada and Germany “strengthened their commitment to implement a transatlantic hydrogen corridor by signing a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a first-of-its-kind bilateral program,” the press release states. “This program will accelerate commercial-scale hydrogen trade between Canada and Germany, secure early access for clean Canadian hydrogen producers in the German market and strengthen our two countries' efforts to fight climate change and enhance energy security.”The press release points to the the increasing trend of jurisdictions around the world to move to hydrogen-based energy projects to compete in the European market and that Monday's memorandum will establish Canada as a priority source to get energy to Germans. Officials say it will also give Canadian producers an advantage against international competitors and "ensure Canada remains a global leader in the race to supply the world with clean hydrogen."“The Canada-Germany Bilateral Window will be administered by the H2Global Foundation and will conduct coordinated supply and demand side auctions that will connect Canadian hydrogen exporters with German buyers to facilitate the completion of commercially binding contracts for the sale of clean Canadian hydrogen and its derivatives within the established timelines,” the memo states. "Canada and Germany have a long-standing friendship and determination to work together to address climate change, accelerate the global energy transition and strengthen international energy security,” said Wilkinson. “Canada has over 100 years of experience in hydrogen innovation and is a global leader in hydrogen fuel cell technology and renewable energy.”“Today's announcement is a testament to Canada's position as a global supplier of choice for clean energy and will enable the creation of sustainable jobs, clean economic growth, emission reductions and energy security at home and abroad,” he added. Habeck said Germany “welcomes the progress made in Canada in the development of several renewable hydrogen and ammonia projects.”“Although some challenges remain, we believe that a joint H2 Global Financing Window can play an important role in closing the remaining price gap,” Habeck said. “This will support the development of H2 production capacity with the aim of increasing the availability of hydrogen."