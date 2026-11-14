Canada Soccer audit withheld until after World Cup reveals financial mismanagement

A federal audit raising concerns about Canada Soccer's financial management was kept from the public until after the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, despite auditors identifying problems with salaries, bookkeeping and the handling of taxpayer money.According to records obtained by Blacklock's Reporter, the federal government delayed releasing the findings until after the tournament's 13 Canadian matches had been played in Vancouver and Toronto.The Canadian Soccer Association, commonly known as Canada Soccer, has received $37.6 million in direct federal funding since 2017.Meanwhile, Canadian taxpayers paid an estimated $1.07 billion to host World Cup matches, including expenses covered by federal, provincial and municipal governments.The audit, conducted by Gatineau-based Samson & Associates for the Department of Canadian Heritage, examined whether federal funding had been properly managed and spent in accordance with government agreements.Blacklock's Reporter said auditors concluded Canada Soccer had failed to establish adequate financial controls.“The recipient did not implement an adequate internal control framework to ensure an appropriate management of the financial activities of projects and programming,” the auditors wrote.They also found the organization lacked sufficient documentation to account for goods and services provided without payment.“The recipient did not demonstrate adequate recordkeeping for the reported in-kind goods and services,” the report stated.The audit summary was dated September 18, approximately 10 weeks after the final World Cup match in Vancouver..Auditors issued 18 recommendations aimed at improving financial accountability.Those included stricter oversight of salaries exceeding specified limits, improved invoice controls and clearer purchasing rules for employees spending money on behalf of the association.The auditors also identified funding they believed should be recovered.However, Canada Soccer disputed that conclusion.“Canada Soccer disagrees with the finding that funds should be recovered,” the organization wrote in its formal response.The association maintained that federal funding had been properly used to support Canada's successful World Cup bid.It argued the audit did “not reflect the fact that funds were fully and appropriately spent over multiple years on a successful World Cup bid.”Canada Soccer also attributed some of the financial management problems to previous executives and board members.“Canada Soccer acknowledges certain internal controls under previous management and Board leadership were insufficient and has already implemented most of the recommendations as part of its broader work to strengthen financial controls and reporting,” the association stated.Neither Canada Soccer nor the Department of Canadian Heritage released the complete audit or commented on its findings, according to Blacklock's Reporter.The financial concerns emerged after federal politicians repeatedly celebrated Canada's role in hosting the international soccer tournament.Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden, secretary of state for sport, praised the event as a historic achievement.“We made history,” van Koeverden told reporters.“For Canadians it was a pivotal period for soccer and all sports in the country,” he said.“We made history and Canadians have never been so optimistic and ambitious about the future of sport in Canada.”Van Koeverden also described Canada as a leading destination for major international sporting events.“We have shown that Canada is the best sports hosting country in the world,” he said. “Sport brings us together. Let’s keep the game going.”.The Parliamentary Budget Officer previously estimated the federal government would spend $473 million supporting the tournament.Another $593 million was expected to come from provincial and municipal governments.A May 20 report titled Federal Financial Support For The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup calculated the average taxpayer cost at approximately $82 million per game.Canada hosted 13 matches between Vancouver and Toronto.Van Koeverden defended the spending during a June 11 appearance in the House of Commons, arguing the tournament would deliver significant economic and social benefits.“It will inspire countless young Canadians,” he told MPs.“It will bring $1 billion to our national revenue.”The minister did not explain how that revenue estimate was calculated.The audit findings have raised questions about financial oversight of Canada Soccer and the handling of federal grants during the years leading up to the tournament.Although Canada Soccer says it has already implemented most of the auditors' recommendations, the complete report remains undisclosed, leaving the full extent of the identified financial problems unclear.