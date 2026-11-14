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Canada Soccer audit withheld until after World Cup reveals financial mismanagement

Mark Carney (center) raising the World Cup, Gianni Infantino (right)
Mark Carney (center) raising the World Cup, Gianni Infantino (right)Mark Carney
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Cdnpoli
Adam Van Koeverden
Department Of Canadian Heritage
Canada Soccer
2026 World Cup
Samson & Associates