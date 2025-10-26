Canada spent $109M in foreign aid to China since 2015

Canada has provided more than $100 million in foreign aid to China since 2015, with the Department of Foreign Affairs saying the funding promoted “sustainable development.” Blacklock's Reporter says a briefing note for the Minister of International Development stated the money supported “key foreign policy priorities in China including human rights, gender equality, sustainable development and climate change.”The briefing also noted that, based on gross national income per capita, China is eligible for official development assistance under OECD rules. Canadian aid to China totaled $108.9 million since 2015 and $645 million since 2003. Officials said no direct bilateral funding has gone to Chinese state authorities since 2013, with most aid channeled through international agencies such as the World Bank and United Nations Development Program. .About 39% was paid directly to Chinese recipients, including $1.1 million in educational grants to colleges and universities over five years.Conservative MPs have repeatedly called for an end to aid to China. “I don’t believe Canadian taxpayers should be sending any money to China,” said Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer. “We’re talking about a Communist dictatorial government that abuses human rights, quashes freedoms, violates rights of its citizens and has a very aggressive foreign policy all throughout the region.”Foreign aid to all countries abroad cost Canadian taxpayers $12.3 billion last year, with the largest recipients including Ukraine ($2.1 billion), Ethiopia ($195 million), Haiti ($172 million), South Africa ($165 million), Bangladesh ($154 million), and the West Bank and Gaza ($151 million).