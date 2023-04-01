The Canadian delegation to a climate change conference in Egypt stayed in one of the least environmentally-friendly hotels, but had 13 bars, according to government records.
The report shows taxpayers were charged $1.8 million to send Canada’s 266-member delegation to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Sharm el-Sheikh last November 6 to 18. The delegation included 53 executives from the department of Environment.
Cabinet in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons said room bookings at the Domina Coral Bay Hotel resort represented the largest single expenditure, a total of $811,639 for 106 rooms.
“What was the room rate? $405 to US$1,270,” said the Inquiry.
The costs were requested by Conservative MP Gérard Deltell (Louis-St. Laurent, QC), who asked “What hotels were used and how much was spent?”
The Domina Coral Bay had few Green Stars under an Egyptian government certification program. However, according to a management brochure, the resort featured a private beach, eight swimming pools, fantastic theme parties, a disco club, spa, camel rides, and three buffets.
The Domina Coral Bay was among local hotels to enroll in the Green Star program last August 12 by order of Egypt’s minister of Tourism just three months before the opening of the climate conference, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The Domina was awarded three Green Stars. Twenty-eight other hotels received higher ratings, up to five stars, as being “outstandingly environmental friendly and showing a high commitment to intensive and continuous protection of nature and the environment.”
Stars were awarded based on rates of recycling, water conservation, use of solar energy, and other environmental policies.
“Green Stars are awarded according to the level of environmental performance of the hotel,” the state-sponsored Egyptian Hotel Association said in a statement.
“Achieving a Green Star Hotel certification needs commitment.”
An earlier survey of Egyptian hoteliers rated the Domina Coral Bay resort as having no green policies.
Findings were based on a 2016 questionnaire by the Journal of Association of Arab Universities for Tourism and Hospitality that asked: “Does your hotel have any environmental policies?” “Does your hotel use linen rather than paper napkins?” and “Do you have any recycling facilities?”
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault led the Canadian delegation to the Sharm el-Sheikh conference.
“Climate and nature are two sides of the same coin,” said Guilbeault at the time.
“The call to protect nature must receive the same attention as does the climate.”
As recently as last Monday, Guilbeault told the Commons his critics lacked a sense of urgency on environmentalism.
“We collectively need to act to fight climate change, something the Official Opposition does not seem to have understood,” said Guilbeault.
“It has no idea whatsoever what needs to be done to fight climate change and to adapt to the reality of climate change.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
Wake up, Canada. Guilbeault is a Fascist thug and a convicted felon. He doesn't believe what he spouts; it's all about taking away OUR freedoms.
He's a traitor and an enemy of the people.
Why does Canada need to send a 266-member delegation to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change? What a boondoggle! Why not less than ten? I supposed they all went by solar powered airplanes or sail boats!
pigs at the trough as the saying goes..
Liberals = Communists = Socialists = hypocrites = Pathological liars = Globalist satanists = pedophiles = parasites!
Rules for thee but not for WE*! (Nor any of the True-dolt elites.)
*Yes, WE, the 'charity' that the Castreau family 'served' on the board, to the tune of thousands in 'fees'.
Happy Justin Trudeau Day, April 1!
Maurice Strong was the person who set up the whole climate scam and he was a communist from Manitoba. He worked for Pierre Trudeau to try to set Petrocan as a supplier of fuel for Canada and when this socialism failed he then was along with Ontario socialists set up the green plan which has decimated Ontariowes economy. Next he worked for the UN where he set up ICPP who gave us thls scam.
“We collectively need to act to fight climate change" said Guilbeault.
In Liberal speak that means YOU need to act but WE don't.
The whole green scam has been in the works for years.
Maurice Strong was a hired by the rockefellers as there chief scam artist.
The UN, WHO, IMF, and all the other alphabet global organizations are run by the pedophile/bankster/fake money/politico scumbags.
Corporations product at least 87% of all pollution, yet these lying scammers go to the people and use this phony excuse for their green fascism.
Pathetic liars.
