The Canadian delegation to a climate change conference in Egypt stayed in one of the least environmentally-friendly hotels, but had 13 bars, according to government records.

The report shows taxpayers were charged $1.8 million to send Canada’s 266-member delegation to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Sharm el-Sheikh last November 6 to 18. The delegation included 53 executives from the department of Environment.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

