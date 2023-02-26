University Students

University students 

 Courtesy Leon Wu on Unsplash

Canada Student Loan write-offs are up 34% year over year, the Parliamentary Budget Office said yesterday.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, losses to taxpayers rose even as Parliament voted to ease repayment terms by eliminating interest charges.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Maybe if you are taking a useful course like medicine, or a trade you could get a break on paying interest on your student loan. But if you are taking something like liberal arts or something useless like that, if you don’t pay back your loan you should lose your degree, or whatever you got when you finished! Schools charge too much anyways. And I don’t know why you would want to send your children to university anyways, they are liberal communist propaganda grooming centres!

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

you can't remove the interest without the taxpayers still paying for it in the big picture...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.