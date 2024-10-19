Canada Summer Jobs program to prioritize hiring black, indigenous, sexual minority youth in 2025

The Department of Employment has designated the hiring of black, indigenous, and sexual minority youth as a "national priority" for the 2025 Canada Summer Jobs program. Blacklock's Reporter says program managers also stated that jobs supporting climate change mitigation will be given preference, alongside other targeted hiring initiatives.“What are the national priorities for Canada Summer Jobs 2025?” asks a guide issued to Members of Parliament. “National priorities are established to help the program achieve its objectives of helping youth transition to the labour market.”According to the Canada Summer Jobs 2025 Overview For Members Of Parliament, hiring priority will be given to “black and other racialized youth, Indigenous youth, and LGBTQ youth.” These priorities are intended to address “current and future labour market needs and improve labour market outcomes for youth, including those facing unique barriers to employment,” the document explained.Although the guide emphasized priority hiring, it did not propose specific quotas. In addition to the focus on underrepresented groups, the program will also prioritize youth from rural areas, official language minority communities, and employers in the housing sector. Employers seeking 50% wage subsidies for summer student positions can begin submitting applications on November 19.The guide outlined restrictions for certain employers, specifically excluding organizations that “engage in activities that directly or indirectly infringe, undermine, weaken, or restrict the exercise of rights legally protected in Canada.” It did not provide concrete examples. Additionally, subsidies will be denied to jobs that “advocate intolerance, discrimination, or prejudice” or those that work to “undermine or restrict a woman’s access to sexual and reproductive health services.”The Canada Summer Jobs program, credited with creating 74,000 jobs last year, is unique in that MPs vet local employers' applications. A federal audit of the program is currently pending.Controversy surrounding the program’s eligibility criteria dates back to 2017, when the Department of Employment required employers to pledge support for "the right to access safe and legal abortions." Christian charities challenged the mandate in court, and since 2018, the department has disqualified employers that “promote, foster, or actively support intolerance, discrimination, or prejudice,” though the terms remain undefined.In 2021, the Federal Court upheld a complaint from Redeemer University College in Hamilton, Ontario, which had been denied funding because its website was deemed “high risk” for promoting Christian values. The college had applied to hire students for general charitable work unrelated to religious instruction.Faith-based groups continue to express concerns over their exclusion from the program. The Evangelical Fellowship of Canada, in a 2023 submission to the human resources committee, stated that some faith-based applications are still being flagged for review or rejected due to their religious beliefs. “There is little transparency or consistency,” the Fellowship wrote, alleging that some groups are disqualified based on their beliefs rather than their actions.