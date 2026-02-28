Canada 'supports' US attacks on Iranian regime, 'stands with' people of Iran in fight for freedom

Canada has come out in support of the United States and Israel's attack on the Islamic regime of Iran.War broke out early Saturday morning Tehran time, and shows no signs of stopping.."The Canadian government is closely following Iran-related hostilities throughout the Middle East and urges all Canadians in Iran to shelter in place," Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand wrote in a joint statement. "Canadians in the wider region should follow local advice and take all necessary precautions."They went on to declare that "Canada's position remains clear: the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East, has one of the world's worst human rights records, and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons.""Despite diplomatic efforts, Iran has neither fully dismantled its nuclear program, halted all enrichment activities, nor ended its support for regional terrorist proxy groups," Carney and Anand lamented. "Canada stands with the Iranian people in their long and courageous struggle against Iran's oppressive regime."The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a designated terrorist entity in Canada, and, as of February 2026, 256 Iranian entities and 222 individuals have been sanctioned "in response to the regime's repression and its violence both against its own people, and persistently, beyond its borders.""Canada reaffirms Israel's right to defend itself and to ensure the security of its people," the statement continued. "Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security."Carney and Anand concluded by urging all sides to minimize civilian casualties..Their sentiments were shared by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who pointed out that the regime "orchestrated the attacks of October 7, 2023, murdered Canadian passengers on Flight PS752, sought to kill prominent Canadian leaders, and ruthlessly targets Canadians of Jewish and Iranian descent."."It has shown no good faith in negotiations to change course," he said. "That is why Conservatives support the courageous people of Iran in toppling this terror regime and reclaiming their destiny after 47 years of the regime's occupation."Poilievre made it clear that Conservatives "support a democratic, free and permanently-denuclearized Iran that lives in peace and security with its neighbours" and "support the United States, Israel, and our allies across the Gulf to defend their sovereignty and dismantle the clerical military dictatorship of Iran.".UPDATED: Trump says US, Israel carrying out 'major combat operations in Iran' to eliminate Islamic regime."Iran is the world's number one state sponsor of terror, and just recently killed tens of thousands of its own citizens on the streets as they protested," Trump said in an address early Saturday morning, making it clear that the regime cannot, under any circumstances, be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.Turning his attention to the regime forces, he provided an ultimatum: surrender and obtain "complete immunity," or "face certain death.""To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand," he added. "Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. When we are finished, take over your government — it will be yours to take."