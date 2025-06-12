Canada-Texas Chamber of Commerce working to keep economic ties alive

Despite international tensions, there still is much business to be had between Canada and the US, says the Canada-Texas Chamber of Commerce (CTCC).In Calgary for the Global Energy Show, CTCC helps connect Canadian businesses with the American market in Texas. It is a non-profit and non-partisan organization that specializes in consulting and providing business intelligence. .It compromises volunteer experts from different fields, like corporate attorneys, CPAs, immigration attorneys, bankers, and public affairs workers. They also network with officials in the public sector.Doug McCullough, a corporate attorney and fellow volunteer, says despite the political climate, Canadian buisnesses hoping to dip their toe in the American market, should be looking at the big picture of Canadian-American relations. "When it comes to US and Canada, we've been through this before, just like five years ago, when we negotiated NAFTA and it became USMCA, but realistically, not much changed the trade between Canada and the US in terms of that renegotiated deal.".What the CTCC does to help is,"advise on what the latest developments are, and the way we expect things are going to develop. Because the reality is — this is all sort of a negotiation.""There's going to be some uncertainty, but you probably don't really need to change your long-term plans, because there's a lot of talk, there's a lot of noise, but not much ultimately changed the first time around," he said..The energy industry is the major contributor, to Canada-Texas economic ties.McCullough says, AI is also an emerging industry