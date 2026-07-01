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Canada to compete in Eurovision for first time in 2027

Canada will officially join the world's biggest televised music competition in 2027, marking the country's first appearance in the Eurovision Song Contest and making it the first new participant since Australia joined more than a decade ago.
Canada will officially join the world's biggest televised music competition in 2027, marking the country's first appearance in the Eurovision Song Contest and making it the first new participant since Australia joined more than a decade ago.Courtesy of Eurovision
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Canada
Cbc
European Broadcasting Union
Radio Canada
Celine Dion
Eurovision
la zarra
natasha st-pier
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Western Standard
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