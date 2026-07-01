Canada to compete in Eurovision for first time in 2027

CALGARY — Canada will officially join the world's biggest televised music competition in 2027, marking the country's first appearance in the Eurovision Song Contest and making it the first new participant since Australia joined more than a decade ago.The announcement was made Tuesday by CBC/Radio-Canada and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), just days after CBC secured full membership in the organization that oversees the annual event.CBC/Radio-Canada president and CEO Marie-Philippe Bouchard said the broadcaster is excited to bring the international spectacle to Canadian audiences as the country celebrates Canada Day.The Eurovision Song Contest, which attracts millions of viewers worldwide, has become famous for its elaborate stage productions, extravagant costumes and unconventional performances. The competition is often viewed as a launching pad for emerging artists and songwriters.The 71st edition of the contest will be held in Bulgaria next year before Canada makes its debut in 2027.Canadian interest in Eurovision has grown steadily in recent years. Organizers said Canada ranked among the top three countries in the "Rest of the World" vote during last year's competition. Canadians were also among the largest groups of ticket purchasers outside Europe, with many travelling to Vienna, Austria, for the semi-finals and grand final..Canada’s Budget 2025 pumps $400M into culture sector, raises CBC funding.Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, welcomed Canada's inclusion, saying the move demonstrates how the competition continues to expand beyond its European roots.Canada has a limited but notable history with Eurovision. In 1988, Quebec singer Céline Dion won the contest while representing Switzerland, a victory widely credited with helping launch her international career.Other Canadian performers have also appeared on the Eurovision stage, including Natasha St-Pier for France in 2001 and La Zarra in 2023.The contest has also faced political controversy. Earlier this year, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Iceland and Slovenia boycotted the event over Israel's continued participation amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.Efforts to remove Israel from the competition were rejected by European broadcasters, though debate over the country's future involvement is expected to continue.CBC/Radio-Canada said details on how Canada's Eurovision representative will be selected will be announced later this year.