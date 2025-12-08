Canada to fast-track immigration for doctors with new express entry category

The Liberal government has unveiled new measures to strengthen Canada’s health care system by simplifying the path to permanent residence for international physicians.Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, announced on Monday that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will launch a dedicated Express Entry category for international doctors who have at least one year of recent Canadian work experience in an eligible occupation.“We've heard a clear message from patients, provinces and the medical community; we need more hands on deck,” Diab told the media.“There are qualified doctors, many here in Canada on temporary status and some abroad, who are eager to serve Canadians, yet too often they face barriers, delays and uncertainty.”By offering a clear, streamlined route to permanent residence, the federal government is aiming to address urgent health-care workforce needs and support a more stable and reliable health-care system for Canadians.Invitations to apply through the new category are set to begin in early 2026.The government will also set aside 5,000 federal admission spaces for provinces and territories to nominate licensed physicians with job offers — above and beyond existing annual Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) allocations..Health minister announces interprovincial discussions to improve health care system.Nominated doctors will benefit from expedited work permit processing, with a 14-day turnaround, allowing them to begin or continue working while their permanent residence applications are finalized.“Many of these doctors are already trained and treating patients in our communities,” Diab said.“We cannot afford to lose them.”Last year, approximately 5.7 million, or 17%, of Canadian adults and roughly 765,000, or 11%, of children and youth reported not having a regular health-care provider.These new initiatives will support the broader International Talent Attraction Strategy, which is focused on strengthening key sectors, bolstering economic growth, and ensuring long-term sustainability in Canada’s immigration system.“Attracting skilled health professionals is essential to addressing Canada’s health workforce shortages,” Chi said.“Increasing the number of qualified physicians with the expertise our health-care system needs will ensure people across the country receive timely, high-quality care.“By working closely with provinces and territories, we are tackling workforce challenges and strengthening the health-care system so Canadians receive the care they need, when they need it.”