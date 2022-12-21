Electric vehicle

The federal government will mandate the sale of electric vehicles (EV) by 2026, forcing at least 20% of all vehicles sold by that year to be zero-emission.

"Zero-emission vehicles are where the rubber hits the road for cost-conscious Canadians who want to help the environment while getting off the roller-coaster of high gasoline prices," said Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(8) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Liberals are idiots. I like Gooses comment.

NortherTrumper
NortherTrumper

"A total of 60% of all vehicles sold will need to be electric by 2030, and 100% by 2035"

I sure hope stupid Albertans start to wake up and realize we need leave federation by 2030. Canada is and will be nothing more than a leech off of Alberta while forcing eastern ideas and fantasies on Albertans and our industries.

Goose
Goose

Canada's ruling elites sure do love a good mandate.

guest50
guest50

At present, Alberta's electrical grid cannot support the increase in electric vehicles. Look at Switzerland. Their grid can't support them either, especially in the winter. How many warnings have we had about extreme electricity usage this month?

If our electricity needs continue to remain so heavily dependent on solar and wind power, we won't be able to support this number of electric vehicles by 2026 either. Solar and wind power are only available if the sun shines and the wind blows.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

I am just going to watch from my internal combustion powered vehicle as the climate change zealot buffoons discover just how bad of an idea it is to rely on an electric vehicle.

Minus 33 today in Edmonton - it would be life threatening to be stranded on the side of the road.

mcumming
mcumming

Is any other country as stupid as Canada where we are going toshut down our economy to attack our 1.5% of world emissions which won't make any measurable difference.

Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

Is Canada stupid, or just lazy? How many conservative voters won't get off their couch to go and vote? When the conservative voters got a good taste of No Democracy Party policies, the next election threw them out.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

quit calling them zero emissions vehicles and electric vehicles. call them what they are battery operated.

