The federal government will mandate the sale of electric vehicles (EV) by 2026, forcing at least 20% of all vehicles sold by that year to be zero-emission.
"Zero-emission vehicles are where the rubber hits the road for cost-conscious Canadians who want to help the environment while getting off the roller-coaster of high gasoline prices," said Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault.
"With Canada's deep experience in auto-parts manufacturing, vehicle assembly, and with all of the critical minerals needed for batteries found here, Canada is well positioned to be a leader in making the vehicles that the world is looking to drive."
Only 7.2% of new car sales in Canada in 2022 were electric, up slightly from 5.2% in 2021. But car manufacturers and importers will need to boost sales quickly, as those who fail to meet EV sales targets by 2026 could be fined under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.
The percentage of electric vehicles needing to be sold will dramatically increase over the next decade. A total of 60% of all vehicles sold will need to be electric by 2030, and 100% by 2035.
In order to keep track of these numbers, the government proposes tracking EV sales by issuing credits. Fully electric cars would be worth more in credits than plug-in hybrid versions.
The federal government acknowledges plug-in hybrids will likely remain in higher demand in rural and northern areas of Canada. When exposed to colder temperatures, EVs are known to have reduced range, charge slower, and sometimes break down altogether.
The federal government is also introducing new measures to make buying and charging an electric vehicle easier and more affordable. This includes investing in more than 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations, for a total of nearly 85,000 stations by 2027.
A federal program that gives Canadians up to $5,000 and businesses up to $10,000 toward the cost of buying an electric vehicle will also be extended. More than 180,000 individuals and businesses have taken advantage of this program to date, according to Environment Canada.
The provinces of Quebec and BC already have their own provincial sales mandates for EV. In BC, 15% of all vehicles sold are electric, followed by 11.4% in Quebec and 5.5% in Ontario. In all other provinces, that number is below 4%.
Environment Canada estimated regulating the sale of EVs will result in net energy savings of $3.9 billion between 2026 and 2030. This will also lead to a reduction of 430 tonnes in greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to three years of carbon emissions from Ontario.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the regulations will help Canada meet its "ambitious" EV sales targets, reduce road pollution, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
"Helping Canadians make the switch to zero-emission vehicles is crucial for reaching our climate goals: it keeps our air clean and helps people save money, all while positioning Canada as a leader on building cleaner vehicles," he said.
Despite the federal government's enthusiasm for EVs, polls found many Canadians are skeptical of making the switch from gas-powered vehicles due to high costs. Recent in-house research by the Natural Resources department found 47% of Canadians would only buy a zero-emission vehicle if the price were about the same as an equivalent vehicle.
Blacklock's Reporteralso recently found in the past two years less than 5% of vehicles purchased by federal departments were electric. Of the 2,899 vehicles purchased by federal departments and agencies, a total of 137 were electric, 782 were hybrid, and the rest had gas and diesel engines.
The Department of Environment bought 122 vehicles in the last two years. No new department vehicles were electric, while a total of 34 were hybrids.
Former Ontario MPP and Conservative leadership candidate Roman Baber called the federal government's EV announcement an example of "socialism."
"[Central planning] fails every time because the customer knows best and when there is no reward there is no production," he said.
"This isn't planning, this is compelling — what could go wrong? Free society, welcome to mandates!"
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(8) comments
Liberals are idiots. I like Gooses comment.
"A total of 60% of all vehicles sold will need to be electric by 2030, and 100% by 2035"
I sure hope stupid Albertans start to wake up and realize we need leave federation by 2030. Canada is and will be nothing more than a leech off of Alberta while forcing eastern ideas and fantasies on Albertans and our industries.
Canada's ruling elites sure do love a good mandate.
At present, Alberta's electrical grid cannot support the increase in electric vehicles. Look at Switzerland. Their grid can't support them either, especially in the winter. How many warnings have we had about extreme electricity usage this month?
If our electricity needs continue to remain so heavily dependent on solar and wind power, we won't be able to support this number of electric vehicles by 2026 either. Solar and wind power are only available if the sun shines and the wind blows.
I am just going to watch from my internal combustion powered vehicle as the climate change zealot buffoons discover just how bad of an idea it is to rely on an electric vehicle.
Minus 33 today in Edmonton - it would be life threatening to be stranded on the side of the road.
Is any other country as stupid as Canada where we are going toshut down our economy to attack our 1.5% of world emissions which won't make any measurable difference.
Is Canada stupid, or just lazy? How many conservative voters won't get off their couch to go and vote? When the conservative voters got a good taste of No Democracy Party policies, the next election threw them out.
quit calling them zero emissions vehicles and electric vehicles. call them what they are battery operated.
