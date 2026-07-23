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Canada to roll out new warning graphics on cigarette packs

13 new antismoking graphics will be printed on cigarette packs across Canada from August 1
New warning graphics on cigarette packages to be rolled out soon
New warning graphics on cigarette packages to be rolled out soonCanadian Cancer Society
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Cigarettes
Health Canada
cigarette manufacturer
Action on Smoking and Health Canada
Canadian Cancer Society
quit smoking aids
Antismoking campaign
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