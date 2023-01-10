Trudeau and Biden
Canada will purchase a US-made missile defence system for Ukraine, the Prime Minister's Office announced during the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City on Tuesday.

"Canada's National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) donation will help Ukraine strengthen its air defence systems against destructive air attacks on military sites, civilian critical infrastructure and population centres," the Department of National Defence said in a press release.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

What the flying fudge!!!! Yet another expense while Canada starts looking like Kiev

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Trudeau is nothing but a paid shill of the WEF Klaus Schwab club. I am so sick of hearing he is still alive!!! That money could easily be used here in Canaukastan

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Trudeau and the liberals sending more weapons and money to protect his money laundering scheme!

