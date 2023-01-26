Leopard
Canada will supply Ukraine with four Leopard 2 battle tanks in the coming weeks, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced on Thursday.

"President Zelenskyy has specifically asked for tanks, and that is what I am here to discuss," said Anand. "This donation, combined with the contributions of its allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine as they fight heroically to defend their nation's freedom and sovereignty."

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(5) comments

Illusion
Illusion

I guess there's finally an upside to Canada having a pathetically under-funded military: we can only send 4 tanks to help instigate WWIII.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Anything to protect the UN and WEF’s agenda and protect Justin Trudeau and the Global Elite Parasites money laundering scheme!

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imIfU8p4c68&t=78s

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Germany and hesitant? They've been supplying countries like Saudi Arabia with tanks for decades.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

There must be some confidence that there are still tanks left in Canada in event of another convoy protest....perhaps that's what prompted the original questions brought out in the inquiry...

Report Add Reply

