CALGARY — American Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has stated that a new trade deal between the United States and Canada is "fairly close" to being completed.Speaking on Fox News on Sunday, Greer gave an update about the ongoing negotiations between the two countries regarding a new bilateral agreement between the two North American neighbours."I think we’re fairly close on finding a landing zone," he said, and noted that negotiators from both sides have "made a lot of progress."However, during the interview on Fox, Greer mentioned that a major sticking point for the Americans is Canada's recent opening up to importing Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel, and aluminium."They (Canada) are actually having a little bit of a rapprochement in trade with China; (they are) importing Chinese vehicles, they just announced that they would be giving waivers to Chinese steel and aluminium. Our view is this goes a little bit backwards.".Greer also mentioned how Canada has always "been more inclined to free trade," but that the current US administration is moving away from free trade in an attempt to fix "the challenges of globalization."He then added that Canada is "doubling down on globalization," noting that it is a "philosophical difference" between the two administrations, echoing similar remarks from Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.Despite his comments chastising Canada's new trading relationship with China, Greer's initial comments regarding the progress of trade negotiations echo similar comments from other US reps as well as those on the Canadian side as well.Tensions have seemingly settled down since August, when trade talks broke down due to last-minute American demands.Recently, when speaking to reporters at the APEC summit in China, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed negotiations were ongoing but noted that the two sides were "not there yet" regarding a final agreement."We would like to do the deal. But if the US doesn’t want to do the deal, we’re busy," the prime minister stated.