Wildfire smoke 2

Update from New York City

 Courtesy EarthCam

Where there’s smoke, there’s climate change.

Although Canada and the US have been cooperating for decades to fight wildfires, the two countries have signed a formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) “to combat wildland fires and protect communities in the face of this climate change–driven threat.”

Smoke over NE US

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has reduced US solar output.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

was that "WildfireSat", or "wildfireset"??? Maybe its a make-work project for otherwise unemployable illegarant immigrants that are flooding over the US southern border????

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Then the state needs to stop having it's agents deliberately set fires. 🤡🌏

Yagma
Yagma

"start" fires rather

Raz
Raz

No doubt Canada & the USA had them deliberately started, all in the name of climate change!

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I suspect the two countries are going to be working together on many things in the days to come. Hopefully so much so that that they're indivisible.

Robadam
Robadam

yeah maybe absorb Kanada so we can benefit from their constitution.

