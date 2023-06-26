Although Canada and the US have been cooperating for decades to fight wildfires, the two countries have signed a formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) “to combat wildland fires and protect communities in the face of this climate change–driven threat.”
The agreement was announced by Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and US Ambassador David Cohen in Ottawa on Friday on behalf of the departments of Agriculture and the Interior.
The MOU sets out procedures for the exchange of resources and establishing a framework that encourages mutual assistance and cooperation. The difference from past years is that reciprocal wildfire support was covered under several individual arrangements focused solely on suppression.
According to NRCan the new arrangement will ensure that mutual aid is efficiently and effectively deployed where it is needed most on both sides of the border. It further expands the scope of cooperation to include “prevention, research, innovation, technical cooperation and risk mitigation.”
“This arrangement, and other initiatives like it, show how international collaboration can help countries manage the increasing challenges of extreme weather events in the face of climate change,” NRCan said.
US Agriculture Secretary put it more plainly “As climate change continues to threaten communities, infrastructure, forests and rangelands, finding new ways to work together is essential.”
Canada — particularly Alberta — has experienced one of the most challenging recorded starts to the wildfire season. Quebec and the Maritimes have also experienced severe fires that have darkened the skies over New York City.
In response, more than 1,500 American firefighters, incident managers and support staff have been deployed to assist in fighting wildfires on this side of the border.
Separate from the MOU, on June 16, the US government announced that it would provide technological support to Canada through its FireGuard program to assist in the identification of emerging wildland fires. The FireGuard system will provide more frequent, more consistent eyes on fires throughout the day, equipping firefighters to be even more effective in their efforts, the countries said.
Funding is part of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, said Deb Haaland, the US Interior department secretary.
In turn, Canada's WildFireSat mission — expected to launch in 2029 — will be the world's first purpose-built, public satellite system for monitoring fires. It will provide unprecedented, daily, near–real-time intelligence on all active wildfires to fire management agencies in all provinces and territories.
“Throughout this challenging wildfire season, Canada has been able to count on personnel and resources from trusted international partners, including the United States, just as we have supported other countries with their response to wildfires,” said Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, who is also Privy Council president.
“Through this MOU, we're strengthening these ties to allow for swift mobilization and deployments and to improve wildland fire management in both countries in the seasons to come.”
(6) comments
was that "WildfireSat", or "wildfireset"??? Maybe its a make-work project for otherwise unemployable illegarant immigrants that are flooding over the US southern border????
Then the state needs to stop having it's agents deliberately set fires. 🤡🌏
"start" fires rather
No doubt Canada & the USA had them deliberately started, all in the name of climate change!
I suspect the two countries are going to be working together on many things in the days to come. Hopefully so much so that that they're indivisible.
yeah maybe absorb Kanada so we can benefit from their constitution.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.