News

Canada warns travellers to avoid Cuba as fuel shortages, blackouts strand tourists

Unlike many Caribbean nations, tourism has not rebounded in Cuba.
Unlike many Caribbean nations, tourism has not rebounded in Cuba.Dave Makichuk photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Global Affairs Canada
Cuba
Fidel Castro

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news