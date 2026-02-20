Canada warns travellers to avoid Cuba as fuel shortages, blackouts strand tourists

Ottawa is warning Canadians to steer clear of Cuba, citing worsening fuel shortages, rolling blackouts and disruptions so severe that some travellers have been stranded without reliable access to food, water or transportation.Blacklock's Reporter says in an updated advisory, Global Affairs Canada urged Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to the Caribbean nation, pointing to deteriorating conditions across the island.“All Canadian airlines have suspended service to Cuba until further notice,” the department stated, adding that while some international carriers continue to operate flights, availability could shrink on short notice.The advisory warned of chronic shortages of fuel, electricity and basic necessities, including food, bottled water and medicine. Officials said these shortages are affecting not only local communities but also tourist resorts, where generator use during outages may be limited by fuel constraints.Fuel supplies have become increasingly unpredictable, disrupting ground transportation and leaving some visitors temporarily stranded, including those with rental vehicles. Long lineups at gas stations have reportedly led to altercations..“Traveling across the island is extremely challenging,” the advisory noted, adding that public transportation services, including taxis, are frequently interrupted.Global Affairs also cautioned Canadians to be aware of the potential for public disorder, warning that even peaceful demonstrations can turn violent. Scheduled daily power cuts are being used to ease strain on the electrical grid, and unexpected nationwide outages lasting more than 24 hours have occurred.Despite the stark warning, the department did not indicate how many Canadians are currently in Cuba, excluding embassy staff.The toughly worded advisory marks a notable contrast from previous federal statements about relations with Havana. In a 2021 briefing note titled Canada-Cuba Relations, Ottawa acknowledged what it described as Cuba’s commitment to economic and social rights in areas such as education and health.Following a 2016 visit, then-prime minister Justin Trudeau praised former Cuban leader Fidel Castro as a “legendary revolutionary and orator,” highlighting what he called improvements to education and health care on the island. Trudeau said his father had been proud to count Castro as a friend.The current advisory paints a far grimmer picture, warning Canadians that travel to Cuba now carries the risk of being caught in prolonged blackouts, supply shortages and transportation breakdowns with little notice.