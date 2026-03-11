Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in 2024 Surrey murder of Navdeep Kaur

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in connection with the 2024 killing of a Surrey woman whose disappearance sparked a lengthy homicide investigation.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 24-year-old Amarbir Singh is wanted for the second-degree murder of 28-year-old Navdeep Kaur. Investigators believe Singh may have fled the country.Kaur was first reported missing to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Surrey on Feb. 23, 2024. Her family told police they had not heard from her since the night before.Investigators later determined she had last been seen around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2024, in the 7800 block of 123 St.The case was initially handled by the Surrey RCMP Missing Persons Unit, but evidence gathered during the early stages of the investigation led officers to believe Kaur had been the victim of a homicide. The case was then transferred to IHIT in March 2024.Homicide investigators worked with the Surrey RCMP and Integrated Forensic Identification Services to piece together a timeline and gather evidence connected to the disappearance..Months later, on July 23, 2024, police located human remains that were later confirmed to belong to Kaur.After reviewing evidence from the investigation, a charge recommendation was submitted to the British Columbia Prosecution Service.On March 6, Singh was formally charged with second-degree murder. Police say Singh and Kaur were in a relationship at the time she disappeared.IHIT says investigators believe Singh may have left Canada but are continuing efforts to locate him.“We are aware that Mr. Singh may have fled the country, but that will not stop us from pursuing him,” said IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong. “We will continue to actively track him down and we are fully prepared to work with our law enforcement counterparts overseas to bring him before the court.”