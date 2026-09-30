News

Canada-wide warrants issued for Edmonton father accused of abducting two children

Scot Macdermid.
Scot Macdermid.Courtesy of the Edmonton Police Service
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Edmonton Police Service
Edmonton Police
Crime In Edmonton
Crime In Alberta
Child Abduction
Fugitive
scott macdermid
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news