Canada World Cup squad receives Peace Tower flag from Parliament

Canada’s men’s national soccer team has received a Peace Tower flag flown over Parliament Hill on the day of its FIFA World Cup opener, joining a select list of Canadians and public figures granted one of the country’s most sought-after symbols.The flag was flown on June 12, the day Canada tied Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-1 in its opening match."This flag has flown over Parliament Hill," said Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden, secretary of state for sport. "It stands as a symbol of the millions of Canadians behind the men’s national team."The Peace Tower flag is changed daily by the Department of Public Works. Everyday Canadians who request one face a waiting list of roughly 100 years.Soccer Canada president Peter Augruso called the presentation historic."We are grateful for this historic flag and for the unwavering support behind our men’s national team," Augruso said.Public Works has previously said the minister may approve flags for Canadians outside the regular waiting list, including military personnel, athletes or events of an exceptional nature..Past recipients have included the family of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, the Town of Lac-Mégantic following the 2013 rail disaster, and Renata Ford, widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.Former MP John McKay previously said the flags are deeply valued."These flags are hugely popular and a highly treasured item," McKay said.McKay said they should be reserved for recipients who have made a meaningful contribution to the country."To my mind, they should go to people who have made a significant contribution to the nation’s well-being," he said.