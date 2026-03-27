News

Canada’s Arctic build-up fuels new generation of defence contractors

There have been renewed calls for Canada to assert its sovereignty in the Arctic and bolster its defences amidst growing threats from China and Russia in the region.
There have been renewed calls for Canada to assert its sovereignty in the Arctic and bolster its defences amidst growing threats from China and Russia in the region.Courtesy of Master Sailor Dan Bard, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, CAF.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
Military
Royal Canadian Air Force
Harjit Sajjan
Arctic
Michael Hood
Atco
defence spending
Arctic sovereignty
2% of GDp defence spending
Canada arctic security
Arctic defence spending
Major Projects Office
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
canada defence spending
Juno Industries Inc.
Hunter Scharfe
ATCO Frontec
Jim Landon

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news