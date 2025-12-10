Canada’s auto theft losses surge 200% over decade as insurers call for stronger action

Canada’s auto theft crisis continues to worsen, with losses from stolen vehicles surging 200% over the past decade, according to new data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). While the first half of 2025 saw a decline compared to 2024, long-term trends remain alarming.IBC reports that auto theft losses rose from just over $120 million in the first half of 2015 to more than $360 million in the same period this year. Claims counts have also increased, rising 50% over the decade despite a recent drop from 17,595 claims in the first half of 2024 to 12,887 in 2025.Liam McGuinty, IBC Vice-President of Federal Affairs, said recent federal measures such as tougher bail and sentencing rules for repeat and violent offenders have helped, but warned more action is needed. “Canada’s auto theft rates have soared in the last 10 years, placing pressure on drivers’ insurance premiums, compromising public safety, and causing Canadians concern and trauma,” he said. “Auto theft is not a victimless crime. Stolen vehicles fund organized crime, and the amount of this illicit funding is staggeringly high. Further action is urgently needed.”.IBC is calling on governments to implement additional measures under the National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft, including modernizing the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to make cars harder to steal and strengthening border enforcement to prevent stolen vehicles from leaving the country. The bureau also highlighted the need to expand and modernize the Interprovincial Record Exchange to close registration loopholes.The IBC analysis covers Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and the Atlantic provinces, noting that data from Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and British Columbia was not available. Despite recent legislative gains, insurers warn that more comprehensive efforts are needed to curb the long-term rise in vehicle thefts and reduce the impact on Canadian drivers.