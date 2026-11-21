CALGARY — Canada’s chief science adviser billed taxpayers $53,170 for travel and catering in the first half of 2025, including a Parliament Hill science meeting that exceeded a $5,000 spending limit.Access to Information records obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter detailed expenses claimed by Mona Nemer, whose annual salary is $393,000. The bills included multiple trips to Paris, along with travel to Montréal, Vancouver and Washington.Catering for the Parliament Hill meeting cost $6,824 — exceeding the limit by $1,824.“I didn’t realize we were above the limit of $5,000,” Nemer’s chief of staff wrote to bookkeepers, describing the limit as “so low.”In another exchange, her office asked the Department of Industry: “Would you happen to have an espresso maker?”The expenses preceded Prime Minister Mark Carney’s October 22, 2025, speech at the University of Ottawa, where he warned Canadians that reshaping the economy amid trade tensions would require sacrifices.“To be clear, we won’t transform our economy easily or in a few months,” Carney told students. “It will take some sacrifices and it will take some time.”“Our government will work relentlessly to cut waste and drive efficiency,” he said. “When we have to make difficult choices, we will be thoughtful, we will be transparent, we will be fair.”.FLETCHER: Slowly, Carney’s Canada steps back from ‘net zero by 2050’.Nemer, a University of Ottawa biochemist, defended the importance of travel and international outreach during a November 26 appearance before the Commons science committee.“I do quite a bit of outreach in my position,” she told MPs. “I think it’s really important.”“This is science diplomacy,” Nemer said. “It’s people helping each other to advance science.”Conservative MP Vincent Ho pressed Nemer on what taxpayers receive from her office.“How does your office add any value?” asked Ho, who represents Richmond Hill South, Ontario.“We add a lot of value by bringing people together,” Nemer replied.“What exactly are Canadian taxpayers paying you to do?” Ho asked.“What the Canadian public is paying for is an independent advisor who is functioning in a transparent and trustworthy manner,” she said.Blacklock’s also reported Nemer billed $415,835 in ongoing expenses after cabinet granted her “blanket authority” in 2019 to travel internationally, even as other federal agencies were asked to reduce spending.Records showed she typically travelled business class on international flights, including 12 round trips to Paris.Conservative MP Jagsharan Singh Mahal, who represents Edmonton Southeast, questioned her about those arrangements.“Did you fly business class?” Mahal asked.“My travel is according to Government of Canada directives,” Nemer replied.“Was it economy or business class?” he asked.“It’s unimportant,” Nemer said. “I don’t remember.”When Mahal asked whether the travel had to be in business class, Nemer replied: “Travel is an easy target.”