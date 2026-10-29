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Canada’s coal industry seeks critical mineral status amid growing global steel demand

The site of Northback's proposed Grassy Mountain metallurgical coal project in Alberta's Eastern Slopes.
The site of Northback's proposed Grassy Mountain metallurgical coal project in Alberta's Eastern Slopes. WS Files
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Natural Resources Canada
Natural Resources
Critical Minerals
Coal Mining
Coal Development
Northback
Mike Young
Rina Blacklaws
metallurgical coal
W. Brett Wilson
metallurgical coal mines
Tim Hodgson
Coal Association of Canada
Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy