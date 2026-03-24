News

Canada’s energy minister pitches more gas exports to US as AI demand rises

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright (far left), US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Canadian Energy Minister Tim Hodgson, and Canadian Ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman.
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright (far left), US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Canadian Energy Minister Tim Hodgson, and Canadian Ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman. Courtesy of US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum via X.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Energy
International Energy Agency
Lng
Cdnpol
Ceraweek
LNG exports
LNG exports in the US
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum
Energy Secretary Chris Wright
LNG industry
Tim Hodgson
AI data centres

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news