Canada’s energy minister pitches more gas exports to US as AI demand rises

CALGARY — Canada is looking to boost natural gas exports to the US in a move Federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgson says will help meet rising demand stemming from artificial intelligence (AI) data centres and rising global energy demands.Speaking to Bloomberg at CERAWeek in Houston on Tuesday, Hodgson said Canada is positioning itself as a key supplier to support US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the Gulf Coast.He described a recent “wonderful conversation” with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, which centred on expanding cross-border energy flows.“We're doing everything we can to keep those barrels flowing,” Hodgson said.He went on to add that Canada currently exports eight billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to the US, helping to underpin 20 billion cubic feet per day of American LNG exports.Hodgson also said additional Canadian gas could help the US scale up its exports while supporting its growing network of energy-intensive AI data centres.“We talked about how we could help send more gas down to help you export more off the Gulf Coast and to help you with your AI strategy,” Hodgson said.“Obviously, a key component of winning the AI race is building more data centres. That requires more natural gas. We can provide that.”.Hodgson puts LNG at heart of Canada’s energy ambition during Calgary event.The Liberal energy minister also stressed Canada’s role in maintaining global oil supplies during the current Middle East crisis, as the country recently committed 23.6 million barrels to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) coordinated emergency release, part of a broader 400-million-barrel effort aimed at stabilizing markets.Unlike numerous other countries, Canada does not maintain a strategic oil reserve due to its status as a net oil exporter. Instead, the federal government has encouraged oil sands producers to maximize output to meet the IEA commitment.“Canada is a net exporter of oil… Canada exported almost four and a half million barrels to the United States last year,” Hodgson said, adding that the government has asked producers to delay regularly scheduled turnarounds on plants and facilities in Q2 2026.“We've asked them not to do that so they can keep producing and sending oil both to the United States and also to our allies around the world.”Hodgson framed Canada’s energy strategy as a collaborative one intended to support allies rather than to exert geopolitical pressure.“Canada doesn't use energy for coercion; we use energy as a unifying force,” Hodgson said.He added that both Canada and the US share a broader vision of a more integrated, regional energy system and are “stronger together than we are apart.”